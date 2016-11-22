Re-create the magic! They may not be planning their wedding any time soon, but there’s no denying that Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have quite the love story, as fans have witnessed through their journey on ABC’s The Bachelor and currently on Freeform’s Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? For better or for worse, Higgins shares his tips exclusively with Us Weekly for planning the perfect Bachelor-worthy, fairy tale proposal in the above clip.

The software salesman offers five tips on planning a proposal, and the first three of them involve some form of the word “commit”:

1. Make sure that your heart is ready to commit;

2. Make sure that your partner is ready to commit; and

3. Recognize that you are committing to your partner no matter what.

That’s a lot to think about, but we think he really drove the point home. Marriage is a commitment!

Higgins’ final tips are more about the personal touches:

4. Make the proposal romantic and fun;

5. After popping the question, celebrate!

Bushnell also chimes in to ease the mind of anyone on the market for an engagement ring. “If it’s coming from you and you put a lot of time and effort into picking it out, I have no doubt that they’re probably going to love it,” she encourages before flashing her own ring with a smile.

For more tips and insights on coupling like a Bachelor, watch Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

