Bennett Jordan on Whether His Public Pursuit of Kelley Affects 'BiP' Chances

Bennett Jordan hasn’t been shy about his affections for Kelley Flanagan — and he’s answering your burning questions about their (potential) relationship and how that may affect his chances of finding love on Bachelor in Paradise.

“[Kelley and I have] been in touch; we’re in touch fairly regularly. We’ve been out once. We haven’t gone out, you know, multiple times or been out a lot,” the Bachelorette season 16 alum exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Del Toro. “It was a great first meeting. I think she’s a smart girl. I’m open to seeing her again and would love to take her out and get to know her just a little bit better as she moves up here to New York.”

Jordan, 36, first publicly flirted with Flanagan, 29, via Instagram in March.

“She mentioned that she was kind of, sort of seeing someone down in Florida, which I’m totally respectful of, but I think, you know, 36, almost 37 years old when you’re ‘kind of, sort of seeing someone,’ that’s exactly what that is,” he continued. “I’ve been in New York for a long time; I know what that means. Things can change rapidly and quickly and with all due respect, it would be a pleasure to get to know her better.”

In April, Jordan made headlines when he revealed on the “Almost Famous” podcast that he spoke to Flanagan’s ex Peter Weber about being “quite interested” in the lawyer.

“I don’t think I have any regrets,” Jordan told Us about being so open about his interest in Flanagan. “[What] people don’t know is that I’ve gone about that in a very gentlemanly way. And if there was something that I was thinking of doing, I would text or, you know, be in touch with her to get her approval. And she said it was, you know, flattering and she appreciated my boldness. … I told her point-blank, ‘If there’s something that I’m thinking about it is offensive or, you know, bothersome, just tell me and you know, nothing to worry about. You never hear about it ever again.'”

Jordan, who told Us that he “can’t talk about Paradise” or his “future with the franchise,” noted that he hopes his public pursuit of Flanagan wouldn’t affect his future with anyone else in Bachelor Nation if they don’t work out. (The network has yet to announce a cast for season 7 of BiP, but Chris Harrison previously teased he was a shoo-in after his stint on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season in 2020.)

“I think that’s kind of a silly way of thinking,” he explained. “I think if anything, people have to respect that I have the balls, hopefully, to go in and put myself out there and to make interests be known in a world where so many of these Bachelors or Bachelorettes are so afraid and scared of stepping out of that comfort zone and putting themselves out there and creating that vulnerability. … I do most things very deliberately and intentionally with working with life and, you know, I don’t think dating should be any different. And I think it shows a level of maturity and being, hopefully, a gentleman.”

For now, Jordan is gearing up for the launch of his unisex Sage Suede Milano Loafer, out next month.

“I’m so super excited about the partnership with Del Toro; I connected with the CEO, Andrew Roberts, and I think it was just incredibly timely and flattering and humbling for me,” he told Us. “I love fashion, certainly love loafers and I kind of resonated with the brand. I think their playfulness really is what kind of brought us together. I think they’ve got a really, really high touch, high fashion, super high quality. but don’t just want to be this stuffy brand, right? They want to be fun. They want to be a little bit silly and playful and that’s kind of where I come in.”