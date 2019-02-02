Beyonce! Gaga! Whitney! The Best Super Bowl National Anthem Performances

Super Bowl LIII is already shaping up to be one of the most entertaining nights of the year. With Gladys Knight tapped to sing the national anthem before kickoff and Maroon 5 scheduled for the halftime show, the event will be so much more than a football game.

Since there’s still some time before you can see Tom Brady and the rest of the New England Patriots face off against Jared Goff and his Los Angeles Rams, why not look back at the greatest renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the nation’s biggest sports competition of the season?

Country crooners such as Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood both wowed the crowd with their national anthem performances in 2017 and 2010, respectively, while Kelly Clarkson killed it in 2012.

Then, of course, there’s Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and the late Whitney Houston, who all top the list with their flawless versions of the tune throughout the years.

Watch (and, more importantly, listen to) all of those and more of the best Super Bowl national anthem performances in the video above!

Super Bowl LIII airs live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

