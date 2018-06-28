Bad apples? Bethenny Frankel has unfollowed all of her Real Housewives of New York City costars on Instagram, with the exception of Sonja Morgan.

According to a fan who called in to the Wednesday, June 27, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Bethenny, 47, does not follow Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer or Ramona Singer on the social media platform.

“Everybody, and she never tags any of us, it’s her thing,” Dorinda, 53, responded to the fan on WWHL. “Who cares, that’s what I think about it … I think probably Ramona was first, I was second and then everything fell down.”

Bethenny still shares photos with the cast, most recently posting a photo on June 13 from that night’s episode when the women attended at ConBody exercise class. “Look at those mugs.👆🏼,” she captioned the pic of the cast with their fake mugshots from the workout, tagging only Ramona, Sonja and Tinsley.

Dorinda added on WWHL that she hasn’t “really spoken” to Bethenny since the cast wrapped filming.

“I mean, I’m blocked from everything,” she explained. “There’s nothing bad that’s happened. I just think you watch the whole season and — it is what it is. At some point, you gotta just say, ‘You don’t like me, maybe I don’t like you, maybe it’s just not gonna work.’ I have no problem with Bethenny; I just think it’s hard sometimes. She’s a tough cookie to crack. When Bethenny’s great, she’s fantastic, but you just don’t know when she’s gonna be happy with you or when she’s gonna be mad at you. I was very surprised by a lot of the comments this year.”

“She kind of did that to Carole,” Dorinda continued, referring to the Skinny Girl creator’s fallout with her former bestie that is currently playing out on season 10. ”One minute, they’d be all fine and it looked like the scene was great — and the next minute, they’d make up and hug and kiss. And then there’d be a clip where everybody’s back, so it confuses you a bit.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

