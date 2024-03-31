Bette Midler pitched herself for the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream!” Midler wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, March 30. Midler subsequently got the cosign from Bravo, with the network replying to her post saying, “Talk about a glorious crossover.”

In another post via X, Midler stated, “I think my tagline should be, ‘Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ‘em!!’” which is a reference to her 1988 film Beaches.

Though Midler was joking about potentially joining the Beverly Hills cast, there might be room for her in the upcoming season if she were to decide to take it seriously. Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the series in January 2023 after eight seasons as a Housewife and did not appear in season 13, which finished airing earlier this month. Plus, it is rumored that Kyle Richards might not be far behind her.

Earlier this month, Richards admitted that whether or not she’ll return for the next season will be a “last-minute decision.”

“People keep asking me, ‘Are you going to come back? Are you going to leave?’” Richards, 55, told Extra on March 10. “It’s always something I decide last-minute, sort of.” The Season 13 finale saw Richards deal with the fallout of her separation from her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. Us Weekly confirmed they hit a rough patch in their marriage after 27 years in July 2023.

“I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast, but in the public eye,” Richards explained to Extra. “It’s been very challenging to navigate through that when I’m just trying to figure out my life myself.”

As for Midler, the First Wives Club actress might be gearing up for Hocus Pocus 3, which could see her, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their classic roles as the wicked Sanderson sisters: Winifred, Sarah and Mary, respectively. The trio originated the roles in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus and returned in 2022 for Hocus Pocus 2. While a third film hasn’t been officially confirmed, the 2022 sequel left off with an open-ended conclusion, allowing for the possibility of a threequel.

“It’s an open-ended movie. So much could happen next. Both extremes, too,” Hocus Pocus 2 star Whitney Peak told Entertainment Weekly in October 2022. “If there is a next movie, we could be our coven, much older, but the Sanderson sisters could come back, and we’d have to kick their asses again.”