



A trip down memory lane! In honor of 7th Heaven’s 23rd anniversary, former star Beverley Mitchell shared a sweet throwback post to Instagram on Thursday, August 29, that featured several pics of the cast together.

“23 years ago this week, #7thHeaven premiered,” Mitchell, who played Lucy Camden, wrote. “Thank you for letting the #Camdens be a part of your family! I am honored to have brought #LucyCamden to life! And I will be forever grateful for the family it gave me!”

Mitchell, 38, noted that she will “always” love her former costars and TV siblings Jessica Biel, Barry Watson, Mackenzie Rosman and David Gallagher — who were all present in the Hollywood Darlings alum’s post. She also added a few hashtags, one of which referenced a lyric from the WB show’s theme song: “When I see their happy faces smilin’ back at me.”

In concluding her post, she asked fans if they would be interested in seeing the show revived. “Now if only we could get a reboot,” she wrote. “Would you be down to watch?”

Rosman, formerly Ruthie Camden, replied to the post: “Camdens unite! #bestwaytogrowup #tvfamilyforever.”

7th Heaven aired for 11 seasons on the WB, now the CW, from August 1996 to May 2007. The drama followed Reverend Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) and his wife, Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks), as they raise their large family.

Though there isn’t a planned reboot in the works, Mitchell’s former colleagues have addressed the possibility before. Watson, who played Matt Camden, told The Wrap in 2017 that he believed a reboot was “always going to be something that’s discussed.”

“Maybe [creator] Brenda Hampton is doing something right now as we speak — I’m not aware of it,” Watson, 45, continued. “But I’d be open to doing something. I love all those folks.”

