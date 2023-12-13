Beyoncé is looking back on her groundbreaking self-titled album 10 years after its release.

The singer, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 13, to share a video honoring the 10th anniversary of her fifth studio album, Beyoncé. The album was released in December 2013 with no prior promotion and included stunning visuals to accompany each song.

This visual album was critically acclaimed and made Beyoncé the first woman in history to have her first five albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Beyoncé also became the fastest-selling album in iTunes history.

Wednesday’s Instagram montage features throwback clips of fans’ reactions to the surprise album drop. “I don’t want anybody to give the message when my record is coming out,” Beyoncé says in a voiceover. “I just want this to come out when it’s ready and from me to my fans.”

Despite the bravado of releasing the LP with no warning, Beyoncé admits to experiencing some nervousness leading up to the drop, saying, “I still get scared before every album release.”

She continues, “I’m constantly searching for the deeper purpose for my art. Thoughts about life, my dreams or my fantasies. Just because you become a mother, it doesn’t mean you lose who you are.”

The video ends with Beyoncé saying, “Happy 10th anniversary.”

Celebrities expressed their appreciation for Beyoncé — which includes hits like “Drunk in Love,” “Pretty Hurts” and “Partition” in the comments section of the post.— The singer’s sister, Solange Knowles, acknowledged the album’s unorthodox release, writing “HISTORY!” Tracee Ellis Ross commented “Incredible!!!!” along with a slew of fire emojis, while American Horror Story actress Leslie Grossman wrote, “This album changed me on a molecular level.”

A main theme of Beyoncé is the singer’s journey with her own identity, particularly after she welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012. Blue, who was almost 2 at the time of the album’s release, appeared in the music video for “Blue” — a song dedicated to her — alongside her mom.

Beyoncé shares Blue with her husband, rapper Jay-Z. The pair have been married since 2008 and also share twins Rumi and Sir, 6, who were born in 2017.

This summer, Blue joined Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour as a dancer and made headlines for the way her performance improved over several months. In September, the 11-year-old went viral after comparison videos showed how her dance skills and overall confidence had grown since she made her debut in May.