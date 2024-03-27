Beyoncé is in her country era as she gears up to release Cowboy Carter, and she might have enlisted a few industry veterans to help with the transition.

Beyoncé, 42, dropped the tracklist for the album, which comes out on Friday, March 29, via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27. Song titles include “Ameriican Requiem,” “16 Carriages,” “Protector,” “Daughter,” Spaghetti,” “Desert Eagle” and “Sweet Honey Buckin.’”

Several other songs have specific references to legendary country crooners Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell. Beyoncé has included two songs seemingly inspired by Parton, 78: “Dolly P” and “Jolene.” (Parton notably released her version of “Jolene” in 1973.) Plus, a track titled “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson” seemingly honors Nelson, 90. Another song is named “The Linda Martell Show,” which honors the pioneer Black country artist. (Martell, now 82, was the first Black musician to play at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.)

Of course, it is unknown if the song titles mean that Parton, Nelson or Martell will duet with Beyoncé on the record or if Cowboy Carter merely samples their musical hits.

Beyoncé first revealed she was going country during Super Bowl LVIII in February with the release of her next LP, a follow-up to her 2022 record, Renaissance. The album was later revealed to be called Cowboy Carter.

As Beyoncé dropped the first two singles off the album, it skyrocketed to the top of the charts.

“Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of Act II,” she wrote via Instagram on March 19. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages.’ I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.”

The Grammy winner continued, “That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

Beyoncé further noted that Cowboy Carter was “born out of an experience” several years prior where she “did not feel welcomed” by the industry. As a result, Beyoncé did a “deeper dive” into the genre’s roots and “rich musical archive.”

The upcoming record has also been supported by several country greats, including Parton.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé, and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote via social media last month. “So, congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single [with ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’]. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Cowboy Carter drops on Friday, March 29.