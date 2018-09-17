It’s the beginning of the end for The Big Bang Theory. Cocreator Bill Prady opened up to Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Industry Advocacy Awards, where he was honored for his work with The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment.

“It’s a bittersweet thing. This is our twelfth and final season,” Prady told Us ahead of the awards. “We’ll finish as the longest running multi-cam comedy to date on America television. It’s a hard thing to come to grips with.”

CBS announced in August that the upcoming season of The Big Bang Theory – starring Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Kunal Nayyar – would be the last. While there are many elements of the show Prady will miss, one stands out the most: the cast.

“The show is two things. It’s this thing that goes into people’s houses and they watch, but for us, it’s our work, where we go and have lunch with each other. I’m really, really gonna miss these people,” he told Us. “It’s a cliché to say everyone is friends and we all get along, but everyone is friends and we all get along and we all love each other. I will miss them very much.”

As for what fans can expect in the final season, our guess is as good as Prady’s!

“We’re approaching the final season the same way we’ve approached the 11 seasons before: with no planning whatsoever,” he told Us, adding he has “not a clue” how the show will wrap. “From day one, we have never planned an arch for a season. We don’t plan ahead, we just kind of just tell the next story.”

The Big Bang Theory’s final season premieres on CBS Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

