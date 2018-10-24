Some things never change! The cast of The Big Bang Theory topped Forbes’ Highest-Paid TV Actors of 2018 List, which was published on Wednesday, October 24. While Kevin Spacey was removed – he hasn’t filmed any new episodes after being fired from House of Cards – there was a new name added: The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln.

Here’s the full list, which is only highlighted the male actors:

1. Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory, plus producing Young Sheldon): $26.5 million

2. Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory): $25 million

3. Kunal Nayyar – tied (The Big Bang Theory): $23.5 million

4. Simon Helberg – tied (The Big Bang Theory): $23.5 million

5. Mark Harmon (NCIS): $19 million

6. Ed O’Neill (Modern Family): $14 million

7. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family): $13.5 million

8. Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family): $13 million

9. Ty Burrell (Modern Family): $12 million

10. Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead): $11 million

CBS’ stars are clearly dominating the list, but that may change next year as the current season of The Big Bang Theory is the last. The show has been on for 12 seasons.

“We spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring, I’m sure,” Galecki told Us Weekly in March about life after Big Bang Theory, adding he assumes the end will be tug at the heartstrings – and he hopes the story lines are as well. “I hope they write something emotional, because I know we’re all gonna be crying anyway. So you might as well make it appropriate! Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we’re all gonna be blubbering messes that night.”

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

