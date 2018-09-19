‘Big Brother’ Alums Send Support to Julie Chen After She Leaves ‘The Talk’ 

Stand by your host? Big Brother alums, including Josh Martinez, Rachel Reilly and Jessie Godderz, sent love to Julie Chen following her departure from The Talk.

“God bless,” season 19 winner Josh replied to Chen’s video announcing her exit on Twitter on Tuesday, September 18. “We love you Julie.”

Season 12 alum and season 13 winner Rachel tweeted: “We LOVE YOU thank you for making us all laugh / cry and just enjoy the middle of our days a bit more your the reason we all showed up to watch.”

Rachel’s sister, Elissa Reilly Slater, has also sent love to Chen in recent weeks.

“Julie is such goals – strong – confident – smart -loyal – she has it all,” the season 15 houseguest wrote after the most recent episode of the series aired on September 13.

Jessie, known by his wrestling name Mr. PEC-Tacular, shared a photo with the longtime host of the reality show. “#Legendary #Extraordinary Utmost Respect And Admiration. Most importantly, #Friend,” he tweeted after the news broke. “#BBFamForLife@TheTalkCBS #BB20.”

Chen announced she would not return to The Talk after eight seasons one week after CBS fired her husband, Les Moonves, who served as CEO and chairman. Moonves has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and denied all claims made against him.

“Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I’ve decided to leave The Talk,” she said in a pre-recorded message that aired on the talkshow on Tuesday. “I want to thank everyone at the show for our wonderful years together.”

Chen has stood by Moonves’ side during the controversy, even using her married name to sign off during the September 13 episode of Big Brother. Neither the network nor Chen have made an announcement regarding her future as the host of the series. An insider close to the show told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 19, that she is expected to finish out the current season, but CBS has quietly started looking into other options should Chen not return.

