Billie Eilish Calls 3-Hour-Long Concerts ‘Psychotic’: ‘Nobody Wants That’

By
Billie EilishJoseph Okpako/WireImage

Don’t expect an Eras Tour-like concert from Billie Eilish any time in the near future.

The “Lunch” singer laid into the idea of ultra-long concerts during a fan chat on the Stationhead app on Thursday, May 23. Eilish, 22, called concerts that push well north of feature-length “psychotic.”

“I’m not doing a three-hour show,” she said. “Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours.”

The crack about ultra-long concerts was interpreted by Taylor Swift’s most rabid fans as a shot at Eilish’s pop peer. Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour pushes far past the three-hour mark while covering the entire scope of her nearly two-decade-long discography. The clip spread after being posted to X by a Swift fan account, with many users noting that the demand for the Eras Tour clearly shows that some people want a long show.

Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift s History 840 2024

Us Weekly has reached out to Eilish’s representatives for comment.

Billie Eilish Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

It’s not the first time that an errant remark by Eilish has been interpreted uncharitably by Swifties. The environmentally conscious artist slammed the practice of “the biggest artists in the world” releasing a raft of slightly tweaked vinyl albums as “wasteful” in an interview with Billboard in March. Eilish has long positioned herself as an advocate for sustainability in the music industry but Swift fans felt the reference to “the biggest artists” was a targeted dig. The furor over the perceived slight of Swift grew so loud that Eilish felt compelled to respond.

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in April. “I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues.”

Billie Eilish Calls 3-Hour-Long Concerts Psychotic Nobody Wants That Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Eilish and Swift have been supportive of each other throughout their careers. Swift presented Eilish with Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award in 2019. Eilish praised both Swift and Beyonce for their ability to play stadiums for many hours in an interview with the Los Angeles Times last October.

feature Billie Eilish Style Update

“Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing,” she said, adding that she finds it “really hard to play stadiums.”

-I-Don-t-Think-I-Would-Be-Able-to-Exist---Billie-Eilish-Gets-Candid-About-Navigating-Body-Shaming-Comments -650

Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

