Billie Eilish is already hinting that 2024 will be a big year for her fans.

“Another January,” Eilish, 22, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 3, sharing a slideshow of recent photos. Along with pictures of Eilish underneath her Christmas tree, hard at work at a puzzle and bouncing in a forest of balloons, the “Bad Guy” singer posted a photo of herself in a recording studio. In the pic — seemingly taken from her BeReal account — Eilish sat in a backward cap and hockey jersey, grimacing with her face pressed against the pop filter on her microphone.

The BeReal photo also captured a shot of Eilish’s computer and her digital audio workstation. While it wasn’t immediately clear what Eilish was working on, fans quickly flooded the comments section with demands for her next album.

“GIRL WHERE IS THE ALBUM?” wrote one social media user, while another predicted that Eilish’s third studio LP would be “SO GOOD.” A third fan urged, “DROP THE ALBUM BBY,” and another proclaimed, “IT’S THIS YEAAAARRR!”

Eilish’s most recent release was 2021’s Happier Than Ever, which included hits like “Therefore I Am,” “My Future,” “NDA” and the title track. While it’s been a few years since Eilish’s last full-length project, she hasn’t been absent from the industry. “What Was I Made For,” her song from the Barbie soundtrack, is currently nominated for a handful of Grammy Awards and the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

In September 2023, Eilish spoke with radio personality Eliott on The Cookout and gave an update on her third studio album. “There is lots of music coming,” she said. “There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there and it’s very exciting.”

She echoed her comments on a December 2023 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We are almost done with this new album,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “So, at some point, you will know more, but I’m not gonna say anything right now.”

This year may be a big one for Eilish, regardless of whether she releases her third album. In addition to being up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Video at the 2024 Grammys, “What Was I Made For” was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. If her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack were to win, it would be her second Oscar. “No Time to Die,” the theme to the James Bond movie of the same name, won Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

After learning her song was shortlisted for an Oscar, Eilish wrote in a December 2023 Instagram post that she was “sooo grateful to be part of [Barbie].” She also thanked director Greta Gerwig, soundtrack producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and her cowriter and brother, Finneas.