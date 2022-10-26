Setting the record straight. Jessenia Cruz pulled Tyler Norris for a chat at the end of the Tuesday, October 25, episode of Bachelor in Paradise — but she says it’s not what it looked like.

“Just having a friendly conversation with someone I literally never met,” the Bachelor season 25 alum, 29, tweeted during the episode on Tuesday. “I was happy to see Brittany [Galvin] in Paradise, and I heard nothing but good things about Tyler. We were all connected at some point too.”

Jessenia was one of the “new women” who joined the beach after the original ladies were sent to a second location during the October 17 episode. The Texas native connected with Andrew Spencer while Brittany, 25, was at the other hotel. The model, meanwhile, sparked a romance with Tyler, 26.

When the original women returned to Paradise on Tuesday, Jessenia asked Tyler if he’d join her for a conversation. Brittany seemingly interpreted this as a sign that the social media marketer planned to make a move on Tyler, but Jessenia said that’s not the case.

“Not them leaving out the majority of the conversation so you guys know what me & Tyler talked about,” she tweeted. “I guess we’ll have to wait till next week, but who knows at this point.”

When a fan noted that the chat looked “friendly” and “producers did you dirty,” Jessenia replied, “Nothing but friendly vibes here. That’s just #BachelorInParadise for you.”

She also reposted a tweet from a second viewer that read: “I said you’re probably just trying to make sure you’re all on the same page after what happened to you last year.” In a comment on the post, Jessenia added, “Pretty much.”

During Bachelor in Paradise season 7 last year, Jessenia found herself caught in the middle of a messy love triangle after connecting with Chris Conran, who later made out with Alana Milne in full view of Jessenia. After the episode aired, the Bachelorette season 16 alum, 29, publicly apologized to Jessenia for his treatment of her.

“First and foremost, I take complete accountability for my blatant disrespect toward Jessenia, and handling the situation poorly,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “I would like to reiterate my sincerest apologies to her now. My past behavior is not a reflection of who I am or who I want to be, and it was never my intention to maliciously or purposefully hurt anyone on the show.”

Brittany and Tyler, meanwhile, haven’t yet commented on what really down during the beach chat. Earlier this month, however, Tyler exclusively told Us Weekly that he felt a “wow factor” as soon as he met Brittany. “She’s got that smile,” the Bachelorette season 19 alum explained. “Obviously, she’s beautiful, and just talking with her was so easy. The first night, I talked with her for hours — just got lost in conversation.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.