Bachelor in Paradise alum John Henry Spurlock has no hard feelings after calling off his engagement to Kat Izzo.

“Thanks again for all the kind words,” John Henry, 31, shared in an Instagram caption on Tuesday, December 12. “And for those who have nothing nice to say based on what was shown on an edited reality dating show, just know I don’t feel that I made a mistake choosing her.”

John Henry, who made his reality TV debut on Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season earlier this year, shared a series of photos of himself and Kat, 27, looking happy before their breakup.

“I never watched this back and second guessed things, I fell for the real Kat Izzo. The Kat who always put my feelings first and did everything she could to make this work,” he continued. “The Kat that alot [sic] of people truly know. But unfortunately, the Kat that bachelor nation doesn’t know. Although we decided to go different paths, you are an amazing woman and someone will be very lucky to have you. Keep being you, keep accomplishing all your goals, and enjoy this next chapter in your life in San Diego, working as a nurse practitioner.”

John Henry proposed to Kat, 27, during the BiP season 9 finale, which aired on Thursday, December 7. The couple announced their split less than one week later.

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation,” read a joint statement shared via Instagram on Monday, December 11. “While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

Kat, who was introduced to Bachelor Nation during Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, had a rough go at the beginning of her BiP journey. She was initially exploring connections with Brayden Bowers and Tanner Courtad before John Henry arrived at the beach. He briefly connected with Olivia Lewis but broke things off with her to pursue a relationship with Kat.

During the BiP finale, Kat shared a heartfelt pre-proposal speech, telling John Henry that she “never felt so comfortable so quickly with a person” until he came along.

“I definitely spent some time doubting myself and seeing this as too good to be true and waiting for something bad to happen because how could something so good come so easy,” she shared. “It’s because of you that I’m standing here right now, happy and incredibly at peace. I am fully and wholeheartedly in love with you.”

John Henry had some doubts about their engagement but decided to “follow [his] heart” and propose.

“My heart’s telling me that you are amazing, you are what I’m looking for,” he said when getting down on one knee. “I really do see a future with you and I’m not falling in love, I am in love with you too. That being said, Kat, will you marry me?”

Two other couples — Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei and Kylee Russell and Aven Jones — ended season 9 together but have since broken up.