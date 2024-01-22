Bachelor in Paradise’s Mercedes Northup gave an update on how her pal Kylee Russell is holding up after her public split from Aven Jones.

“I think she’s doing the best that she can,” Mercedes, 25, said on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast episode on Monday, January 22. “Obviously, that news is horrible to receive on both ends. It’s just … it was horrible. I think that she’s doing her best and I know that she’s working on healing herself.”

Kylee, 26, announced in December 2023 that she and Aven, 30, had called it quits after multiple alleged “infidelities.” Mercedes noted that it “sucked” for Kylee to find out from “random people” telling her.

While Mercedes noted that Aven “f–ked up because cheating is never OK,” she said she does “feel remorse for him almost.”

“It’s also sad for him too. Obviously he’s the one that screwed up but he was getting so much hate too,” she continued. “It’s just a crappy situation all around and I feel for both of them. Obviously [I] do not think what he did was OK at all.”

Mercedes, who noted she “would do anything” for Kylee, said her friend is “working on herself and doing better every day,” and has “grown a lot” from the situation.

The news of Kylee and Aven’s split came one day after the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale aired, where the twosome left the beaches of Mexico hand in hand.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God, he didn’t allow me to live another day in the dark,” Kylee wrote via her Instagram Story. “In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life dissolved due to multiple infidelities.”

Kylee added: “This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future, I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time. Love you all.”

Following the unexpected breakup, Aven took to his own Instagram Story one day later to issue a statement.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions,” Aven, 30, wrote in a Sunday, December 10, Instagram Story statement. “I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me.”

He continued: “At this time, I am in an extremely, extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”