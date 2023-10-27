While Sean McLaughlin was initially intrigued by Jess Girod when they met on Bachelor in Paradise, he waited too-little-too-late to lay his feelings out on the line.

“I think I definitely could have done things differently going into [the show because] I probably should have pursued it a little bit — actually a lot — earlier, but it is tough,” Sean, 26, exclusively says during the Friday, October 27, episode of Us Weekly’s “Here For the Right Reasons” podcast. “You get into these situations, you go through the show that it’s not easy to navigate.”

When Sean — a contestant from Charity Lawson’s season 20 of The Bachelorette — hit the beach spinoff, he was immediately intrigued by Jess, 24. Sean even tried to win her over on Day 1 by bringing up her love of Taylor Swift.

“I think Jess, she’s an absolute sweetheart in that I think her personality really shined through on Zach [Shallcross’] season, and I thought we’d mesh pretty well together,” Sean tells Us. “But also when I was always looking to find someone and leave with them, she lives in Florida [too], so the distance between us was a hurdle that we wouldn’t have to face. So, I probably looked at it too much ahead of the game where it’s like, all right, well if we make it through Paradise, it would be easier in the end, but that’s not really the way you want to go about it.”

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

Sean further called Jess a “sweetheart” and a “gem,” who is funny, kind and as we know — “loves Taylor Swift.”

Jess, meanwhile, had her sights set on Blake Moynes. The pair were seemingly one of the most loved-up couples of season 9 throughout the first two rose ceremonies. However, their connection was tested in the Thursday, October 26, episode, during a game of truth or dare.

After Jess was asked about her No. 1 guy on the beach, she did pick Blake, 33, after a long pause. Blake — who was briefly engaged to former Bachelorette Katie Thurston in 2021 — started questioning their relationship status by the end of the episode.

Sean wasn’t too surprised to see Jess and Blake’s relationship falter. “Paradise is tough,” he tells Us. “It’s a difficult situation. Was I shocked? Not really, but truthfully, if I had that information about any of the couples there and they hit a rough patch, I wouldn’t be that shocked either. So it wasn’t just Blake and Jess.”

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation splits hit harder than others. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. […]

With Jess no longer a dating option, Sean turned his attention to former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia. After giving her a rose at the first ceremony, Sean wanted to pump the brakes while pursuing Jess. The events soon spurned a blow-up fight with Rachel, 27, who didn’t like Sean’s alleged comments about her.

“The thing is with that is — I never said that Rachel was ‘more into me.’ So truthfully, looking back on it, [Brayden Bowers] didn’t even need to bring me up,” Sean explains to Us. “He probably could have just went off [to] Rachel and not even mentioned my name and they would’ve been good. So, it was just the way that he put it kind of rubbed me the wrong way. And we’re friends now, and I didn’t harp on it after when it happened at the beach, there’s nothing I can do.”

Rachel and Brayden, 24, went on a date of their own during Thursday’s episode, hitting it off.

“I think they’re both having fun,” Sean says. “They both got a little bit of crazy in ’em in a good way. So I think having filmed a while ago, I’m enjoying watching them together. They’re very entertaining.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. For more from Sean, listen to Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Reporting by Sarah Hearon