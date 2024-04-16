Blake Griffin Announces His NBA Retirement After 14 Seasons

Following a prolific, era-defining career in the NBA, Blake Griffin has officially announced his retirement.

Griffin, 35, broke the news in a statement posted via his social media channels on Tuesday, April 16.

“I never envisioned myself as the guy who would have a ‘letter to basketball’ retirement announcement … and I’m still not going to be that guy,” Griffin wrote. “But as I reflected on my career, the one feeling I kept coming back to and the one thing I wanted to express was thankfulness.”

Griffin has not played since the 2022-2023 season when he signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

“I’m thankful for every single moment — not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates and coaches,” Griffin continued. “I could continue on about the people in my life who have contributed immensely to my career, but in this short non-letter, I have to acknowledge my parents, Tommy and Gail, and my brother, Taylor, for their unconditional support and guidance.”

Selected first overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009, Griffin played parts of eight seasons in L.A. before being traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2018. Throughout his injury-plagued career, Griffin also spent parts of two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before signing his final deal with the Celtics.

“I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn’t be a sports retirement letter without acknowledging the ‘haters,’” Griffin wrote. “All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can’t help but just to feel thankful.”

In closing, the six-time All-Star left things on a humorous note.

Griffin wrote, “The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn’t change a thing. Last but certainly not least, here comes the obligatory ‘I’m excited for my next chapter’ part: just kidding. I’m done.”

In addition to his on-court prowess, Griffin also made a name for himself with his off-the-court romance with Kendall Jenner. The pair dated from September 2017 to March 2018.

Griffin shares son Ford, 10, and daughter Finley, 7, with ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star has recently been making some Hollywood moves as well, appearing in the 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump and playing Muhammad Ali in 2023’s History of the World: Part II.

Griffin previously hosted the prank show Double Cross With Blake Griffin, which ran for one season on TruTV in 2021.