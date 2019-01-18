Time to move on. Blake Griffin settled his palimony lawsuit with ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron after she criticized his romance with Kendall Jenner.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Detroit Pistons star, 29, and the former USC basketball player, 32, have requested the court dismiss the “entire action of all parties and all cause of actions.”

Griffin and Cameron are parents of son Ford and daughter Finley. Cameron sued her ex in February 2018 and alleged the NBA pro abandoned her and their kids to pursue a relationship with Jenner, 23.

“Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée and the mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner,” the court docs previously obtained by Us read. “Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man.”

The athlete was first linked to Jenner in September 2017. Shortly after the model told Vogue that Griffin was “very nice” in March 2018, the twosome called it quits. A source previously told Us that Griffin’s palimony suit affected their relationship.

“Being traded from Los Angeles to Detroit so abruptly was just a total shock for Blake, and now this lawsuit Brynn filed, well, it’s taking a toll on his relationship with Kendal,” the source said in February 2018. “Blake knew the palimony suit was going to be filed about a week ago, but didn’t know the exact date and warned Kendall ahead of time. He didn’t know to the extent she would be included in the filing, but strongly suspected Kendall would be dragged into this.”

After their breakup, Jenner started dating fellow NBA pro Ben Simmons. Griffin, meanwhile, was briefly linked to singer Tinashe.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!