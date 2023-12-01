Katie Thurston shocked Us with her Bachelor in Paradise roast about ex-fiancé Blake Moynes, claiming that he insisted she refer to him as “daddy” in the bedroom — and he has thoughts.

During the Friday, December 1, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe point-blank asked Blake, 33, whether Katie’s comments were true.

“Oh, s–t, am I supposed to respond to that?” he said with a laugh, taking a sip from a coffee mug. “Listen, I’ll say this much: I’m definitely of a dominating nature in bed. Now, do those words come out? Maybe [after] drinking a little bit, [because] it’s hard to do that sober.”

He continued: “I don’t think it’s the word I like. I think it’s the [dominating] theme that comes with it. The word just insinuates that.”

Related: Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes: The Way They Were Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ road to romance certainly had its bumps — but they (briefly) found a happy ending after meeting on season 17 of The Bachelorette. Katie’s unconventional journey — which was cohosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe after Chris Harrison stepped down amid controversy — featured many twists and turns. Blake’s […]

Blake got engaged to Katie, 32, during season 17 of The Bachelorette, which aired in August 2021. After navigating a long-distance romance, they called off their engagement that October.

Katie briefly moved on with her former Bachelorette contestant John Hersey before leading the current season of The CW’s FBoy Island. Blake, meanwhile, returned to Bachelor Nation on BiP earlier this year.

During his BiP tenure, Blake found an instantaneous connection with Jessica Girod — a castoff from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor — despite a nine-year age gap. Amid their beach fling, they were targets of Katie’s comedy roast in the November 16 episode.

“It’s no surprise that Jess’ name is ‘Baby Jess,’ [because] Blake used to make me call him daddy,” Katie quipped at the time, before Blake covered his face in embarrassment.

Related: Spilling the Tea! Bachelor Nation Sex Confessions Several contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have confessed juicy details about their time on the ABC dating series in the past — especially when it comes to the overnight dates. Hannah Brown, for her part, made headlines after she revealed she had sex with one of her final four during the fantasy suite […]

While speaking with Kaitlyn, 38, he admitted that the NSFW confession was “relatable.”

“Everyone else is sitting here being, like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy.’ It’s like, ‘No, you damn well know you’ve been there — especially after a few drinks,’” Blake added on Friday. “So, don’t put this on me like I’m a weirdo. There’s a bunch of you out there.”

Blake ultimately left BiP solo, walking away ahead of the Thursday, November 30, episode’s rose ceremony when he realized Jess, 24, was not all-in on their relationship. He is currently single.

“I have recently been on a dating app to at least try conversation because I’m always in the jungle, so I don’t meet people,” Blake, who works in animal conservation, told Kaitlyn. “[Apps are] an avenue to see, aside from [if] someone DMs or whatever, just to see who’s interested in or around my city.”

Bachelor in Paradise’s season 9 finale airs on ABC Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET.