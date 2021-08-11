Just another day in Bachelor Nation. Bachelorette viewers may have found it strange that Blake Moynes turned to Tayshia Adams to help him pick out an engagement ring for Katie Thurston, but he exclusively told Us Weekly that he might not have gotten down on one knee at all without his ex.

“She just reminded me of the confidence and the boldness that I came in [with] and why I came here,” Blake, 31, exclusively told Us. “There’s so much weight that comes on the day that can make you start to overthink in that moment. [Tayshia is] like, ‘OK, but let’s take a [look at the] bigger picture. ‘Why are you here? what did you come here for?’ Like, let’s really think about this.’ And without her, I probably just would’ve kept spinning. And she was able to make valid points, but then bring me back to what this was all about and why came here in the first place.”

The Canadian competed for Tayshia’s affections on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020, after OG Bachelorette Clare Crawley left with Dale Moss within the first two weeks of filming. The former phlebotomist, 30, sent Blake home ahead of hometown dates and subsequently got engaged to Zac Clark.

“On her season one of the only things we ever talked about that was actually aired was the importance of keeping a great relationship with your exes … and you know, look at what happens. You just never know when your ex is going to be helping you pick out an engagement ring,” Blake told Us. “Zac and I are extremely close, Tayshia and I have a great friendship that came from that. … Without her, I don’t know how I would have gotten through that day because he could tell I was a little bit stressed.”

The 37-year-old addiction specialist, for his part, sent his love to Blake and Katie, 30, after their proposal aired on the Monday, August 9, episode.

“Nice job @BlakeMoynes. Good things happen to good people,” he tweeted. “You and @katiethurston deserve it all. KEEP GOING.”

Zac also congratulated his fiancée for her cohosting skills.

“Awesome job this season @tayshia,” he wrote. “The @BacheloretteABC is better because of you.”

Along with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia will be back to cohost season 18 of The Bachelorette when Michelle Young’s journey begins in October.

“Tayshia! We are one for one!!!” the season 11 Bachelorette wrote via Twitter after Monday’s episode. “Congrats to @BlakeMoynes and our girl @katiethurston!!! I can’t wait till you guys see their relationship now and how much it has blossomed. I love love #TheBacheloretteFinale.”