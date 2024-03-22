Tom DeLonge had a scary moment when performing for Blink-182 fans in South America.

“This was about [one] min before heat stroke hit,” DeLonge, 48, captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday, March 21, two days after the band played Asuncionico in Asunción, Paraguay.

DeLonge endured temperatures in the mid-90s during the show on Tuesday, March 19. The photo showed the guitarist’s shirt completely soaked in sweat right before the dehydration and temperatures sent him reeling.

“Fell to my knees, everything went blurry, then [I] wobbled to the side of the stage and vomited for a bit. Super fun,” he continued in the caption, giving a shout-out to his Blink-182 bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, who “made up for the lost time” as he recovered.

Despite his many years of performing live, this level of heat was new to DeLonge. “Man, this was not something I’ve ever felt before,” he added. “95 Degrees at a(n) 11pm on stage. But… I made it back and finished the show. Cause that’s what Navy Seals do…”

A Blink-182 Paraguay fan account shared footage via X of DeLonge’s exit from the stage, which occurred at the end of the band’s song “More Than You Know” According to the post, Barker, 48, and Hoppus, 52, improvised a bit before playing “Happy Holidays, You Bastard,” a 43-second song, three times in a row.

“The band decided to make last changes to the setlist, replacing ‘Turpentine’ and ‘Aliens Exist’ with ‘Always’ and ‘Man Overboard’ to give Tom DeLonge some respite,” read the translated caption. “Tom commented live that he vomited but already felt better. The rest of the concert was pure determination and energy, and Tom DeLonge gave everything.”

Per SetList.FM, the band played 15 more songs, ending with “All the Small Things” and “Dammit,” before returning with “One More Time” as the encore.

Blink-182 will play Lollapalooza Brasil from Friday, March 22, to Sunday, March 24, before heading north for a run of shows in Mexico. Their next U.S. show is June 20 at Orlando, Florida’s Kia Center. The trio — who reformed with DeLonge in 2022 after a seven-year hiatus, during which Matt Skiba performed with Barker and Hoppus — will spend the summer playing in the States before wrapping up their tour with a handful of dates in the U.K.