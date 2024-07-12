Blue Bloods fans will have to wait a little longer for the series’ long-planned spinoff.

“We don’t have anything that’s going to be in development soon but it’s a brand, a title and a show that is beloved,” CBS Studios president David Stapf told Deadline in an interview published on Thursday, July 11. “We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods?”

He added, “We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out.”

In November 2023, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Stapf broke the news that the show would not continue beyond season 14 in a joint statement.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” the pair said. “We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table.”

The first half of the final season concluded earlier this year and the final eight episodes will air this fall.

In May, series star Tom Selleck told CBS News he hoped the cancellation would be reversed.

“For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

He added, “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true, and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and the CBS network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Although it’s a sad time for Blue Bloods fans, Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins offered a glimmer of hope last month, hinting at a return during a shareholders’ meeting.

“In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods,” he said.