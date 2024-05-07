Tom Selleck is holding out hope that CBS won’t actually pull the plug on Blue Bloods.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” Selleck, 79, said during an interview with CBS News on Sunday, May 5. “We’re the third highest scripted show of all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this, we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing a good show and still holding our place.”

Selleck, who played Commissioner Frank Reagan, has been on Blue Bloods since the show premiered in 2010. He starred alongside Donnie Wahlberg (Detective Danny Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Will Estes (Sergeant Jamie Reagan) and Len Cariou (Henry Reagan).

After CBS announced the decision in November 2023 to cut Blue Bloods after 14 seasons, Selleck paid tribute to the series in a statement.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true, and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and the CBS network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Despite attempts from the cast and fans to save the show, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach confirmed its ending earlier this month.

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show,” Reisenbach said, per Deadline. “All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

CBS divided the final season into two parts, with the initial 10 episodes debuting in February. The cast began filming the remaining eight in November 2023 after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The Blue Bloods series finale will air in fall 2024.

As for whether Selleck will continue to work after Blue Bloods, he shared that he has no plans to retire.

“As an actor, you never lose — I don’t lose, anyway — in the sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job,” he said on Sunday. “I like the fact that there’s no excuses. You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it.”