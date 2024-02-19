Bob the Builder is finally getting his chance to shine.

Months after coming off the blockbuster success of Barbie, Mattel is gearing up for more toys-turned-movies. The toy company announced plans for its first animated feature, based on the popular children’s television series Bob the Builder, in January 2024.

Bob the Builder joins multiple other films that are currently in development by Mattel, including American Girl, a live-action Barney movie, the Vin Diesel-led Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots and Lena Dunham’s take on Polly Pocket.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Bob the Builder:

Related: Every Movie Based on a Mattel Toy Following Barbie’s Success Following Barbie’s explosive box office success, Mattel is ready to make its iconic toys part of a cinematic universe. American Girl, Polly Pocket and the Magic 8 Ball all have films in the works — but Mattel’s Hot Wheels adaptation, which will be directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Bad Robot Productions alongside Warner Bros., […]

What Is Mattel’s ‘Bob the Builder’ Movie About?

This Bob the Builder will be set in Puerto Rico!

“When Roberto ‘Bob’ travels to the enchanting Island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job, he takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build,” an official synopsis for the animated movie reads.

Bob the Builder ran for 12 seasons between 1999 and 2011 and has been globally syndicated.

Director and writer Felipe Vargas will be penning the script.

“Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy,” said Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, shared in a January 25 statement to Deadline.

Who Will Star in the Movie?

Anthony Ramos is set to take on the titular character. Other casting news for the film have yet to be revealed.

Ramos will also produce the Mattel feature, along with Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine. Other producers include Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina of Nuyorican Productions.

“For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world,” Ramos said in a statement from January 2024. “I’m proud to partner with Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own.”

Related: Mattel’s Upcoming ‘Barney’ Movie Is for Adults, Not Kids — Here’s Everything to ... Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination — and from the mind of Daniel Kaluuya. The actor is set to star in and produce a movie about the large purple dinosaur … but it won’t be a children’s film. Keep scrolling to see everything we know so far about the “surrealistic” movie: Who Will Star […]

Ramos said Bob the Builder carries an “important message” to the big screen, adding that elements of the film were directly inspired by his own life.

“A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!” he added.

When Will the Movie Come Out?

A premiere date for Bob the Builder has yet to be announced.