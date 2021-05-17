Benched in the ballroom. Despite his past claim on the mirrorball trophy, Bobby Bones won’t be lacing up his dancing shoes any time soon.

“Nope, no chance,” the 41-year-old radio personality told Us Weekly exclusively of returning to the world of Dancing With the Stars while discussing his new series, Breaking Bobby Bones. “Listen, I won. I was one of the worst dancers, right? I used the power of the people.”

The New York Times best-selling author competed with Sharna Burgess on season 27 of the ABC ballroom dance show, which aired in 2018. The pair emerged victoriously, but since their big win, Bones has noticed a change in the way the show operates.

“They saw how I went in with people that identify with who I was and they changed the system a little bit where they want better dancing to be rewarded in real life,” the American Idol mentor teased, admitting that he knew he wasn’t “the greatest dancer” in the bunch. “I’m never going to dance again. Never.”

While he doesn’t see himself making a triumphant return as a performer, the Arkansas native would consider taking on another role: host. According to the Bobby Bones Show emcee, “there [were] some talks for a while” that he was up for the gig before Tyra Banks was tapped to replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in July 2020.

“If they came and said, ‘Hey, why don’t you come back and host with Tyra?’ That would be something I would consider,” Bones told Us.

Producers approached Bones to see how he felt about the possibility of hosting, but “some other conflicts” got in the way of his ballroom return.

“I don’t know who else they were talking to at that time,” he continued. “And I had Breaking Bobby Bones going and American Idol going. I love [DWTS] and that family over there. … And if they ever came back and said, ‘Hey, let’s talk about it again,’ I would love to be able to look and see if we can make it work.”

Banks, 47, is expected to return for the upcoming 30th season of the celebrity dance competition after a controversial debut on the show last fall. Though some critics have been holding out hope for Bergeron, 66, and Andrews, 43, to take over once again, the America’s Next Top Model alum has some strong supporters in the DWTS world — including Bones.

“Tyra killed it and did a great job,” he told Us. “That show to me just represented what it’s like to work hard, not know what you’re doing and with the help of great people around you, you’re able to achieve something.”

The country radio DJ has his hands full enough as it is, however, especially with the upcoming premiere of Breaking Bobby Bones. The series follows Bones as he travels across the United States encountering people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities who embody his mantra: “Fight. Grind. Repeat.”

“Every week and every episode, I was completely uncomfortable,” he told Us of filming the adventurous show. “[But] you know, your limitations are what you choose for them to be. … I just left every single every time I met with somebody who’s feeling just so empowered and so motivated. And I hope people see this on the show and do the same.”

The first two episodes of Breaking Bobby Bones air on National Geographic Monday, May 31, at 10 p.m. ET before the show moves to Sunday nights.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi