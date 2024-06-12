Sheila Carter (and her nine toes) are seemingly here to stay on The Bold and the Beautiful — but will her love story with Deacon last?

Us Weekly caught up with the cast of the long-running soap at the Daytime Emmys, with Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) celebrating Kimberlin Brown’s return as Sheila after the character was thought to be killed off.

“I love Kimberlin, so it always is nice when you get to continue to work with people. Also, that’s my dad’s love! Sean needs some good material too,” Noelle told Us, referring to Sean Kanan.

While B&B fans know that Sheila cut off one of her toes while faking a bear attack in 2022, they might’ve missed the homage to the insane story line at Shelia and Deacon’s recent nuptials.

“Honestly, the craziest part about it, the highlight of her being alive had to be the wedding. There was a wedding between her and Deacon where all of the party favors were toe-themed. So all of the little hot dogs and pastries were toes because she’s missing a toe. So that was the highlight, for sure,” Noelle said.

Sheila’s latest return and love story with Deacon has the infamous villain on a nice streak. Noelle is “excited” that the actress gets to try something different. “If you get pigeonholed as a type or whatever, it starts to become difficult to really show the depth of the character. But when they let you paint with more colors on the palette and play with more things, it just becomes a richer character to play.,” she explained. “So I’m excited that she gets the opportunity to show a lot of different aspects.”

Thorsten Kaye — whose character, Ridge, has a ton of history with Sheila —joked to Us that he “can’t watch” Sheila’s softer side with Deacon, but he’s happy to have Brown on set.

“I don’t know about Sheila being alive. I like that Kimberlin is alive because I like her. I’ve known her for a long time. I like that she’s around. The character just needs to pay for something, right?” Kaye told Us before adding with a laugh, “But Kimberlin, she’s alright!”

Newcomer Lisa Yamada, who joined as Luna in 2023, was also happy that Brown is still on the show, telling Us: “When I saw the script that Sheila was possibly dead, I was like, ‘Kimberlin, you can’t leave us. I love you.’ And she was like, ‘Just wait.’”

Yamada added that she hopes to get to play “the dark side of Luna” the same way Brown has with Sheila over the years.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Jones