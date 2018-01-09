One of summer’s biggest music festival is coming back for its 17th round with even bigger names. Eminem, The Killers and Muse will headline Bonnaroo in June, according to the annual concert’s official Instagram account.

The festival’s annual show will feature several other notable performers, including Future, Khalid, Kaskade, T-Pain, Bassnectar, Paramore, Sheryl Crow and Bon Iver, the latter of whom will play “two unique sets” according to a press release.

Taking place from June 7-10, the concert is scheduled to return to the “The Farm” at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, and will feature more than 150 acts.

Returning attendees and newcomers alike should expect to see significant improvements to the concert site’s communal areas (now called plazas, rather than pods) from years past, such as free public WiFi, showers, activities and art, charging stations, misting stations, medical, safety stations, information stations and portable restrooms.

Eminem is performing at multiple festivals this year. Prior to Bonnaroo, he will also be headlining New York City’s Governor’s Ball in June as well as two weekends of Coachella in Indio, California, in April alongside Beyonce and The Weeknd, who headlined Bonnaroo in 2017.

The rapper will likely be performing his new music at both festivals. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, recently released his ninth studio album, Revival. Upon the album’s December 15th release, fans were immediately buzzing about his emotional lyrics on a wide range of topics, including politics, family, fame and drug abuse.

Tickets for Bonnaroo go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively on Bonnaroo’s website.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!