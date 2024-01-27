Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem are making their untitled Formula 1 racing movie look as real as possible by filming scenes at Rolex 24.

The actors were spotted working while at the 62nd Rolex 24 on Saturday, January 27, at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway. They’ve been filming in the area for a couple of weeks, including a local diner and laundromat, and will continue to shoot scenes throughout the race over the weekend.

John Doonan, president of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), said the organization was more than happy to host Pitt and Bardem.

“When we were contacted by the movie team about the possibility of filming here, we were very thrilled that our property, Daytona International Speedway, the World Center of Racing and IMSA could be part of that,” Doonan said in a press conference on Saturday. “It’s a testament to the folks making the film that they want it to be 100% authentic. They ran until 2 in the morning two nights ago.”

Filming will take place during the race, but Bardem, 54, or Pitt won’t be behind the wheel. Professional race car drivers Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, Jan Heylen and Fred Makowiecki will be in control of the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3, which is covered in shades of bright blue with green accents. They’re competing in the Rolex 24 for Wright Motorsports.

Using real race footage will make the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced film as real as possible. “We’ve all seen racing movies. We can all name our favorite racing movies,” Doonan added. “But for me, it’s about making sure the movie is authentic. And although I didn’t approve the paint scheme, it looks pretty slick.”

Previously, racing fans noticed Pitt, 60, and Damson Idris filming scenes at the British Grand Prix in July. “I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say,” Pitt told Sky Sports at the time . “It’s great to be here. Having such a laugh, time of my life.”

Pitt revealed that he plays a fictional driver named Sonny Hayes. “So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines. And then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner,” he explained. “They’re a last-place team. They’re 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris, and he brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary and hijinks ensue.”

The Apple Original movie doesn’t have an official title nor release date yet, but it certainly has impressive talent behind the camera. In addition to Bruckheimer and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is a producer.

“Lewis, who is also our producer, is really, really intent that we respect the sport, that we show it for what it is,” Pitt shared. “I gotta tell you, as a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver. The aggression and dexterity — they’re amazing athletes and I’ve got so much respect for everyone out there in all classes.”

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will helm the film. Pitt teased that Kosinski’s experience with filming at high speeds will only make the film even more unique. (Though they were not piloting the plane, the actors were actually in the air and experiencing real G-forces in the Top Gun sequel.)

“You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car,” Pitt noted. “The shots, you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting.”

Last year, Bruckheimer gushed over Pitt’s skills behind the wheel.

“It’ll be very exciting,” Bruckheimer, 80, told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023 at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas. “We have Brad Pitt racing. We did some background filming and we’ll be back here next year. … He does it all himself. He’s an amazing athlete, the drivers are amazed at how good he is.”