Brandi Glanville is no stranger to reality TV drama, but even she was shocked by Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition! During an interview with Us Weekly, Brandi and Mob Wives’ Renee Graziano, who also appears on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, detailed the time that Amber allegedly tried to attack The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

“She tried to beat me up,” Brandi, 45, told Us.

Renee detailed the moment: “She gets on top of the chair. Brandi had heels on and she’s talking to her so she gets on top of the chair and she’s about to lunge off the chair. I’m in between the two of them holding it back … it was crazy.”

“I had the mafia sisters going, ‘No, no one’s touching Brandi,’” the former model added, referring to Renee and her two sisters, Jennifer and Lana. “I’m like, ‘Take off my earrings!’”

Brandi explained that Amber came after her because she called the Teen Mom OG star a “narcissist.” She also claimed that Amber fought with her then-fiancé Matt Baier a ton throughout the show.

“They were all angry. There’s so many truths that they refuse to tell, the lies are just … they’re blowing up in their face,” Renee chimed in.

While the entire season was crazy, Brandi said that the fight “came out of nowhere” and really scared her. “It was like, ‘Whoa, someone needs to take their meds … and trust me, she took plenty of them!”

Brandi went onto the show to mend her relationship with her father, Guy Glanville. “It was like doing a reality show but you’re with someone you actually love and care about and you can’t just throw wine at them and leave,” she told Us. “We’ve had a contentious relationship in the past and I wasn’t sure if putting it out there on TV was gonna be good or bad. But I really knew that we needed a mediator and [that] he needed to see some things back, as did I. And that could help us.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres on We TV Friday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

