Omarosa Manigault was taken aback when she was asked if she’s ever slept with President Donald Trump — but her response was even more surprising!

On the Friday, February 16, episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Brandi Glanville asked Manigault, “Did you ever sleep with him?” referring to Trump.

The former The Apprentice contestant, 44, answered, “Hell no! Of course not. Brandi, that’s horrible,” before claiming that “somebody” in the White House is “sleeping around with everybody” without revealing who.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, explained that she asked because she had heard that previous Celebrity Apprentice contestants had relations with Trump when he was hosting the NBC series, saying, “He seemed to like you so much, I was just wondering,” to which Manigault replied, “God, no! I’m just ratings gold.”

Manigault, who appeared on the first season of The Apprentice under Trump in 2004, went on to work as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House in January 2017. She resigned in December 2017.

The famous reality TV villain has been making waves ever since she stepped into the Big Brother house. She previously opened up about her experience in the White House to roommate Ross Mathews on the February 8 episode of CBB, where she admitted she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets and revealed that there is reason for concern. “It’s gonna not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad,” she said.

However, a few days later on the February 12 episode, she had a different outlook, remarking, “Everybody’s that wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if [Mike] Pence became president.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

