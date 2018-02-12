Omarosa Manigault is not holding back about her time in the White House during her stint of Celebrity Big Brother. The reality TV personality is speaking out about Donald Trump for the second time on the CBS competition.

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about [Mike] Pence,” Manigault said in a sneak peak of the Monday, February 12, episode of Celebrity Big Brother about the president and the VP. “So everybody’s that wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president … He’s extreme. I’m a Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things … It’s scary.”

Manigault, who met Trump during the first season of The Apprentice in 2004, joined his administration as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in January 2017. She later resigned in December 2017.

While the majority of her fellow houseguests, including Ross Matthews, Brandi Glanville and Marissa Janet Winokur, appear to be interested in hearing about Manigault’s experience, Mark McGarth is not to sure she is always telling the truth.

“It’s Omarosa time. Time to talk about her stint in the White House, but you always have to remember — this is Omarosa, a world class reality TV villain,” McGarth said in the clip. “And is it true? Is it game? Is it her story? Is it the real story? It’s Omarosa’s world and I’m just living in it.”

This is not the first time that Manigault has opened up about her experience with Trump on the CBS show.

“I felt like it was like a call for duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Manigault told Ross Matthew on the February 8 episode. “Whenever I was accepting a political appointment, it was always about the country.”

When Matthews asked Manigault if America should be worried, she nodded. “It’s gonna not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Monday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

