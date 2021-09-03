David Silver is headed to the ballroom. Brian Austin Green is set to compete on the upcoming season 30 of Dancing With the Stars amid his romance with pro dancer Sharna Burgess, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a source, it’s “likely” that the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210, alum will be teamed up with Burgess, 36. Green joins JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, Matt James, Kenya Moore and Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli as cast members on the new season. The full cast of the ABC reality competition will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 8.

On Friday, September 3, Burgess answered a series of fan questions about the competition series, noting that there will be even stricter COVID-19 protocols than the 2020 season.

“Still in pods. Married couples still have to live separately while in competition. And so much more,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. In another post, Burgess claimed she has “no idea” who the full cast is, noting, “I know as much as you guys reading the rumors.”

Green and Burgess, who have been linked since late 2020, have been very candid about their romance in recent months.

“That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours. We kept that for as long as we could,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March about their romance. “It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.”

The dancer has since met Green’s three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — whom he shares with estranged wife Megan Fox and his eldest son, Kassius, 19, whom he welcomed with ex Vanessa Marcil in 2002.

“I’m excited for this time in life … and I’m excited that she’s in my life,” Green gushed to ET in June. “I think she’s amazing. My kids love her. It’s a win-win right now. I totally love her. That’s without any question at all.”

Green, who previously appeared on The Masked Singer and cohosts The Masked Dancer, will be the fourth cast member from the 90210 to compete on DWTS as Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty have all attempted to win the mirrorball.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 debuts on ABC Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.