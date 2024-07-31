Fans likely will see every Bridgerton book come to life, according to author Julia Quinn.

Quinn hinted at the Netflix show’s eight-season plan, telling People on Tuesday, July 30, “I think that’s been going through the whole way. Which is a long-winded way of saying, ‘Yes, there are plans [for beyond season 4].'”

The author, however, noted that nothing is set in stone yet. “But, of course, those plans can always change,” she added.

Quinn initially realized that Bridgerton could have eight seasons — inspired by each book in the series — before the show was even released.

“One of the things that was very exciting when they actually first bought the series was that it was really clear to me that they put a lot of thought into it already,” she shared. “We had to go through everything and very specifically say, ‘These characters are included, these characters are not.'”

Quinn added: “In that process, it was really clear to me that they had a long plan and were really thinking about all the books.”

The historical drama follows the members of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they search for love in 19th century London. Bridgerton is expected to have eight seasons based on the eight novels written by Quinn about each sibling.

After following Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) journey with Kate (Simone Ashley), season 3 centered around Colin’s (Luke Newton) friends-to-lovers story line with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). The season 4 lead was announced earlier this month, with Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s romance being the focus based on the third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman.

Fans have previously expressed concerns that the show could have siblings share a season, but showrunner Jess Brownell shut down the theory.

“I don’t have any plans to combine seasons,” Brownell confirmed to Teen Vogue in June. “I want every sibling to have their own season and I know that Shonda [Rhimes] wants that as well.”

Brownell was also asked about plans beyond season 4, adding, “I have a roadmap in my head of where we want to go, and Shonda and I have talked privately about our plans for seasons beyond season four, if we’re allowed to continue in the way that we hope we will be able to.”

The books that are still left after Benedict’s season include Eloise’s To Sir Phillip, With Love and Francesca’s When He Was Wicked, followed by Hyacinth’s It’s In His Kiss and Gregory’s On the Way to the Wedding.

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.