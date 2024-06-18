Bridgerton fans finally got an answer about whether producers plan to have any siblings share a season.

“I don’t have any plans to combine seasons,” showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to Teen Vogue on Friday, June 14. “I want every sibling to have their own season and I know that Shonda [Rhimes] wants that as well.”

Brownell was also asked about plans beyond season 4, to which she added, “I have a roadmap in my head of where we want to go, and Shonda and I have talked privately about our plans for seasons beyond season four, if we’re allowed to continue in the way that we hope we will be able to.”

The historical drama, which is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, follows the members of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they search for love in 19th century London. Bridgerton is expected to have eight seasons based on the eight novels written by Quinn about each sibling.

Related: Which 'Bridgerton' Couples Ended Up Together in the Books? As soon as Netflix debuted Bridgerton, fans became invested in the stories still yet to be told. Based on Julia Quinn‘s novels of the same name, the series began with the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Season 2 of Bridgerton told the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) […]

After following Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) journey with Kate (Simone Ashley), season 3 centered around Colin’s (Luke Newton) friendship with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) turning into something more.

The creative team behind Bridgerton has remained tight-lipped about who is next. However, fans have pointed out how Benedict (Luke Thompson) should be next since his journey with love interest Sophie — which was the focus of the third novel An Offer From a Gentleman — was passed over for season 3.

“It’d be nice to give the character a full exploration, that’d be really fun, but the way the show runs — it’s a big ensemble show,” Thompson told Country and Town House in May. “As long as I’m given interesting things to do, I don’t really mind.”

Related: What to Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 4 — Including Who Might Be the Lead Liam Daniel/Netflix (3) Fans have gotten plenty of hints about what to expect from Bridgerton season 4 — except who will be the next lead. The Netflix series, which is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, centers around members of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they search for love in 19th century […]

Francesca (Hannah Dodd) is also a potential contender since her marriage to John (Victor Alli) in season 3 set up her lengthy story, which would end with her finding love with her now-husband’s cousin. (Bridgerton threw some fans for a loop though when they made John’s cousin Michaela instead of Michael.)

There is also Eloise despite her not having any interactions with her love interest — Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) — during season 3. Brownell hinted that there were clues in season 3 about where the story would go from here.

Related: How Much Does Each House Featured on 'Bridgerton' Cost in Real Life? Bridgerton has featured many extravagant homes — but how much does each house cost in real life? Based on Julia Quinn’s book series, each season of Bridgerton focuses on a different member of the titular family as they attempt to find love in 19th-century London. The hit Netflix series is expected to have eight seasons […]

“I won’t give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we’re headed,” she told TV Insider in April. “So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit.”

That same month, Brownell elaborated on the vision for the show, telling Refinery29, “I am really not trying to shake things up too much. I really believe in the vision of the show. I really want to serve the stories and the books the best way possible.”

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.