Bridgerton fans should savor the second part of season 3 because there won’t be any more episodes until 2026.

Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that scripts are being completed for the next installment, but there is an estimated two-year wait for season 4.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, June 12.

Brownell noted that the priority was making the best season possible, adding, “The writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

Fans of Bridgerton are used to waiting years for new content. Season 1 of the hit period drama debuted in 2020 with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) as the main focus of the show. The Netflix series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s books, highlighted Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) love story with Kate (Simone Ashley) two years later.

Before Bridgerton returned earlier this year with Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) as the focus, Netflix expanded the universe with the prequel series Queen Charlotte, which premiered in 2023. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting for season 4 filming updates — including confirmation about which Bridgerton is the next lead.

The series began by following Quinn’s book order exactly, which is why the decision to avoid Benedict’s romance with Sophie in season 3 shocked fans. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes subsequently confirmed that the writing team wasn’t going to stick to Quinn’s exact order.

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings, so we’re planning on following each one of the siblings’ romantic stories,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “We’re not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories.”

Season 3, which concluded on Thursday, June 13, hinted at even more shakeups. Benedict, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) individual arcs all included clues that one of them could be chosen next.

Francesca became a surprising front-runner once John (Victor Alli) was introduced, leading to their wedding at the end of the season. The tables turned even more when Francesca met the love interest she is actually meant to end up with — at least going by the plot of Quinn’s When He Was Wicked. Spoiler alert: After John’s shocking death, Francesca finds love with his cousin Michael in the book. The show, however, changed the character to Michaela (Masali Baduza).

Brownell previously confirmed her plans to feature LGBTQIA+ characters on the show. (It is also important to note that Benedict hooked up with a man in season 3.)

“This is a show about love in its many forms, and I think that it’s only right for us to foreground queer love and to tell queer stories,” Brownell told Pride in April. “I want to see more queer joy on my screens, and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role.”

Brownell remained tight-lipped on which characters might learn more about their sexualities, adding, “How exactly that plays out over this season and the next couple seasons, I can’t say specifically, but I will say I’m excited for fans to see that.”

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.