Bridgerton has featured many extravagant homes — but how much does each house cost in real life?

Based on Julia Quinn’s book series, each season of Bridgerton focuses on a different member of the titular family as they attempt to find love in 19th-century London. The hit Netflix series is expected to have eight seasons based on the eight novels written by Quinn about each Bridgerton sibling.

The Regency series hasn’t only focused on the Bridgertons though, with characters such as the Featheringtons, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) getting plenty of screen time as well. As a result, fans have gotten a glimpse at a multitude of onscreen residences that are actual mansions, courtyards, museums and churches viewers can visit in real life.

In June 2024, executive producer Shonda Rhimes revealed how Bridgerton’s success has added over a quarter of a billion pounds (approximately $317 million) to the U.K. economy since the show debuted in December 2020.

“The Bridgerton universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends and influencing everything from baby names to weddings,” Rhimes said in a statement. “The shows have also had a seismic impact on the U.K. economy, boosting it by a quarter of a billion pounds over the last five years and supporting thousands of jobs and businesses. It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities. I could not be prouder.”

According to The New York Times, AgentAdvice, which is a service providing research and education to real estate professionals, was able to calculate the values of the real-life buildings on Bridgerton by using local median prices per square foot.

Keep scrolling to see how much certain Bridgerton homes cost in real life, ranked from most to least expensive: