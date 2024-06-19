Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Breaking Down Every Deleted Scene From ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Unseen Steamy Moments and More

By
Breaking Down Every Deleted Scene From Bridgerton Season 3 Unseen Steamy Moments and More
(L to R) Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton fans have dissected every detail of season 3, but there were some majorly steamy scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

The third season of the show, which is based on Julia Quinn’s book Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, largely focused on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) evolution from friends to lovers. The couple got engaged during the first half of the season, later weathering ups and downs on the way to their happily ever after.

In classic Bridgerton style, the side plots included Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) returning from their honeymoon, Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) debut into society, the next chapter in Alice (Emma Naomi) and Will’s (Martins Imhangbe) relationship and more.

Not everything that was written on the page — or captured on camera — actually made it into the show, including a sex scene montage between Imhangbe and Naomi’s characters.

Bridgerton Season 3 Had Shows Biggest Opening So Far With 45 Million Views in Less Than a Week

Related: Bridgerton's Steamiest Sex Scenes Throughout the Seasons

“I think that’s very empowering for both parties, because it doesn’t feel like one person is kind of just getting their own thrill, like, it feels like there’s a care,” the actor told Digital Spy in June 2024 about the intent behind the sequence. “That they’re twin flames, that there’s a sense of them doing it together as opposed to like, ‘Oh, I’m getting my fix or whatever.'”

Imhangbe said he was hoping the moments would be featured in a future season, adding, “So I love that about the show — that it’s not just one side. It’s very, very mutual.”

Keep scrolling for details on the scenes that weren’t featured on Bridgerton season 3:

Will and Alice’s Unseen Sex Scene

Breaking Down Every Deleted Scene From Bridgerton Season 3 Unseen Steamy Moments and More
(L to R) Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich. Liam Daniel/Netflix

“There was a whole scene written where Will and Alice do it everywhere,” Imhangbe revealed to Digital Spy after season 3 was released on Netflix. “Then the kids interrupt. There was all this stuff that happened.”

Imhangbe cited the couple’s newfound freedom as the inspiration for the steamy moment.

What Is the Best Romantic Comedy of All Time?

“There’s something about coming to the house then — now that we’ve put aside all the rules, we kind of enjoy the house, you know?” he explained. “[Will and Alice have] been together for years, like, 12 plus years, and there is a myth that married couples don’t still have fiery sex like the new couples do. So I think there’s something [in showing] that you can still have that passion, that fire 15 to 20 years on.”

In response to a question about why their sex scene “didn’t make the cut,” Imhangbe suggested it could be “saved for another” season, adding, “I think that there’s something [in] the show that might be coming down the line, but it would be good to see a married couple hold that [passionate] space too.”

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off!

Deal of the Day

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off! View Deal

Steamiest TV Sex Scenes Throughout the Years Feature

Related: Steamiest TV Sex Scenes

A Moment Between Mother-in-Laws

Breaking Down Every Deleted Scene From Bridgerton Season 3 Unseen Steamy Moments and More
(L to R) Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

According to Ruth Gemmell, there was a special exchange in season 3 between Violet and Portia (Polly Walker).

“A very tiny part of the engagement party where Violet says, ‘I think Portia’s being nervous about the marriage [between Colin and Penelope].’ [Portia] was quite nervous about not getting to the wedding, and Violet’s just saying, ‘We’re family now,’” Gemmell told Vanity Fair in June 2024. “That’s very important to Violet, and it’s important to Violet that Penelope knows that it’s one family now. Violet will do anything to look after her family, whoever it is.”

Everything to Know About Bridgerton Season 4

Related: What to Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 4 — Including Who Might Be the Lead

Hit Songs That Nearly Made It Onto the Show

What the Bridgerton Cast and Crew Said About Gender Swapping Francescas Love Interest Into a Woman
Victor Alli and Hannah Dodd Liam Daniel/Netflix

Before season 3 was released on Netflix, Shonda Rhimes‘ Shondaland website shared a behind-the-scenes video with upcoming clips from the show. Fans caught a dance sequence at a ball where Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” was playing in the background. In June 2024, Dodd also shared a video of herself and Victor Alli (who plays John) practicing a dance sequence to Hozier’s “Take Me to Church.”

In this article

Hub Bridgerton

Bridgerton

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!