Kate and Anthony don’t need to be Bridgerton leads for fans to follow along with their love story — that’s what spinoffs are for.

The hit Netflix series introduced viewers to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) during the second season, which was released in 2022. After meddling in his sister Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love life, Anthony got a taste of his own medicine when just about every character pushed him to act on his feelings for Kate during season 2.

Kate and Anthony’s road to happiness didn’t come without its obstacles. Anthony nearly tied the knot with Kate’s sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), before getting some sense knocked into him. It ultimately took all eight episodes of season 2 for Kate and Anthony to commit to a life together.

Since some fans felt robbed of quality Kate and Anthony content, executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers weighed in on the possibility of expanding the story through a spinoff.

“I don’t know what story would be told. The beauty of this show is that we get to tell a complete love story from beginning to end with a happy ending every season. We don’t have to manufacture reasons why a couple can’t be together, we let them have their actual happy moment,” Rhimes told Town and Country in October 2022. “And so, there are no spinoffs to be had because we’d have to find some reason to break a couple up, and that feels very artificial.”

Beers also wasn’t sure why viewers wanted to “watch a couple just be happy,” to which Rhimes added, “Maybe we could just watch them just sit together.”

Rhimes and Beers might be surprised to find out that Bridgerton fans want exactly that. After Kate and Anthony were largely missing from season 3, social media was flooded with ideas of how to feature the fan-favorite couple on their own show.

Keep scrolling for some of Us‘ favorite spinoff ideas for Kate and Anthony:

Wedding Special

One of the many bummers from Kate and Anthony’s season was the lack of wedding content. Fans saw Anthony waiting at the altar — for the wrong person. And while Anthony momentarily imagined Kate as his bride while still pretending that he was going to marry her sister, there is potential in those story line gaps.

Not showing Kate and Anthony’s wedding could leave the door open for a one-off special specifically focused on their nuptials. From the planning to Kate and Anthony professing their love for each other, Netflix shouldn’t miss out on the opportunity.

From Honeymoon to Honeymoon

Season 3 picked up shortly after Kate and Anthony returned from their first honeymoon. It didn’t take long for them to start yearning for more quality time together, which turned into a second honeymoon. Before Kate and Anthony left, viewers got to see several steamy scenes between the couple — and doesn’t the story write itself?

Fans could even get a glimpse of Kate and Anthony’s travels as they lean into their newlywed bliss with as many honeymoon trips as possible.

Christmas at Aubrey Hall

Following the wedding, Kate assumed the role of Viscountess Bridgerton, which came with some expectations. Kate’s first year running the household would be fascinating to Us — especially with the holiday aspect. Fans haven’t gotten the chance to see the characters getting festive, and there’s no time like the present.

A limited series could offer a glimpse into how the Bridgerton family celebrates Christmas with snow, winter regency clothes, fireplace conversations and carols.

Kate’s Point of View

The members of the Sharma family were part of the second season but haven’t been spoken about since then. A spinoff about Kate and Anthony’s next chapter could allow fans to see Kate in her element with more of her loved ones.

Us is specifically asking for a spinoff where Kate shows Anthony around India, but the possibilities are endless. (If Netflix needs any more inspiration — they know where to find Us.)