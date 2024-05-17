Kate and Anthony weren’t around as much during season 3 of Bridgerton, but the fan-favorite couple still left an impression with several steamy scenes.

During the first half of the third season, which started streaming on Thursday, May 16, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) were fresh off their honeymoon. Their return to society ended up being very brief when the pair chose to keep enjoying their wedding bliss with another private trip, which meant they were largely offscreen.

Fans still got to see some of Kate and Anthony’s dynamic after watching their love story play out one season prior. Season 2, which was released in 2022, centered around Anthony’s search for a wife. His situation got very complicated when he fell in love with Kate while courting her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

Kate and Anthony got their happily ever after — but not until the final moments of their season. Before Bridgerton’s third season debuted, Bailey discussed how the new episodes offer a glimpse into Kate and Anthony’s next chapter.

“I’m a massive fan of Kanthony. There’s so much to enjoy for both of them now, and we explore that in season 3. They’ve overcome a lot. [We’re] talking about the need for communication in a romance, and that study of how they communicate and how little they did communicate until the very end [of season 2],” he told W magazine in December 2023. “So, now, we can see them completely celebrate each other for who they are. There are really lovely conversations about heritage and familial roles, and once you meet someone who understands you fully, having sacrificed so much for the families as they both have, how exciting [it is] to make decisions that might change the course for them [as a couple].”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of Kate and Anthony’s steamiest moments — so far:

Back From Their Honeymoon

The first season 3 scene featuring Anthony and Kate shows them in bed. Anthony and Kate are enjoying a lazy morning which starts to heat up. Kate stops Anthony — who’s in quite a compromising position — when she remembers her upcoming duties as Viscountess Bridgerton.

A Sweet Moment in Public

After sharing a handful of dances before their engagement, Anthony can’t wait to attend his first ball as a married man. The first episode of season 3 shows the Bridgerton family attending Lady Danbury’s ball, which kicks off the new social season. Anthony doesn’t hesitate to ask Kate to dance with him — and he even sneaks in a kiss.

Despite not being a NSFW moment, Anthony and Kate’s adorable exchange made just about every fan — including Us — melt into a puddle of feelings.

Choosing Themselves for a Little Longer

Kate and Anthony’s last scene on the show so far has them sharing a conversation about not rushing into the next chapter of their lives.

“Your mother enjoys being viscountess so much, while I have already spent years taking care of Edwina and running the Sharma household,” Kate tells Anthony. “And I’ve never seen you happier than when you were away from the duty of running this place. So why not put ourselves first for once and extend the honeymoon?”

Kate points out that they have plenty of time to return to their duties later, adding, “We have our lives to be viscount and viscountess. For now, the only duty that interests me is making an heir or two.”

Anthony seems more than thrilled by the prospect of expanding his family. His attempt at affection turns into the couple hooking up on the desk in his private office. The duo is expected to make more appearances in the second half of the season following Colin’s (Luke Newton) surprise proposal to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).