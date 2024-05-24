Bridgerton fans might have just found a new couple to root for after this surprising sex scene theory.

Netflix shared a clip on Thursday, May 23, of Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter and Polly Walker watching scenes of the Featheringtons from season 3. The trio commented on a specific moment when Portia (Walker) tried to teach her daughters Philippa (Cains) and Prudence (Carter) about sex after their respective weddings.

“A woman’s pleasure is somewhat more subtle than a man’s. When he inserts himself,” Portia explained before Philippa cut her off, asking, “Inserts himself? Inserts himself where?”

In response, Portia asked Philippa about what she and husband Finch (Lorn Macdonald) do in the bedroom.

“We kiss and then he makes an odd sound and then he goes and changes his britches,” Philippa said while Prudence seemed surprised that Finch’s “britches remain on.”

Cains, 30, elaborated on the funny moment, adding, “She’s a worldly woman. Lorn’s got a theory that [Finch] did know but he was just really waiting patiently for consent. That’s proper Finch.”

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the theory. “WAIT THE THEORY THAT FINCH DOES KNOW BUT HES BEEN WAITING FOR CONSENT IS THE CUTEST,” a social media user wrote via X. “Yes. I accept this 🥹🤭💞.”

Another viewer replied, “I love this theory. Finch is the goat.”

Fans who read Julia Quinn‘s Bridgerton book series — or have watched the hit Netflix series — are familiar with the numerous amounts of sex scenes. The show, which debuted in 2020, follows the members of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they search for love in 19th century London. As a result, Netflix has leaned in with several steamy moments every season.

The current installment is focused on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) as they grow from friends to lovers. Their romance has been years in the making as viewers watched the two build a strong foundation before becoming the focus of season 3.

Coughlan, 37, previously hinted that viewers were in plenty of romance.

“Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny to us. We were like, ‘Imagine if we have to kiss and do this,'” she recalled to Entertainment Tonight in June 2023. “And then season 3 came on and we were like, ‘Oh god.’ And then it’s like, it’s my friend. I have to kiss my friend. And you can’t pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them. It’s a spicy one. It’s a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show.”

The actress later praised Newton, 31, for making her feel “really taken care of” on set.

“We really had each other’s backs and also then we could just have a laugh about it like, the way that we just, like, lying under a blanket being like, ‘I should chill now,’” Coughlan told AP Entertainment in February, to which Newton added, “Yeah, halfway through the day you just relax and you’re like, ‘I don’t really care if I’m naked.’”

Coughlan noted at the time: “They were like, ‘Do you want to get up?’ We were like, ‘No, no, I’m fine. I’m comfy.’”

Two months later, Coughlan elaborated on the story, telling Teen Vogue in April, “So it’s really funny. That is true. It is a testament to the fact that we just got to a point where we were so comfortable together. We’d just finished the big sex scene, the most intense and involved one and we just felt relieved.”

The first half of Bridgerton season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix. The remaining episodes drop on Thursday, June 13.