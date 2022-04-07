Holding out hope! After Theo and Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) connection reached a major obstacle, Calam Lynch opened up about where the couple could go from here.

“I think as an actor, you have to back your character. But it didn’t take much of an effort for me to back their relationship because I think they’re perfect for each other,” Lynch, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 7, while promoting the hit Netflix series. “I think it really suits her to have someone who challenges her and that’s what Theo does.”

The actor noted that a potential future for Theo and Eloise would still be complicated because of the time period, saying, “Class is a big thing back then. So, it might just break their hearts. It may be too difficult. We’ll have to see.”

During season 2 of Bridgerton, fans watched Eloise form a bond with Theo amid her search for Lady Whistledown. Although Eloise has feelings for the printer’s assistant, the pair’s different ranks in society kept them from being able to act on their chemistry.

Lynch, for his part, would love to see season 3 showrunner Jess Brownell continue to explore the potential between Theo and Eloise.

“I think they should be together just thinking about the characters. Because Eloise has had to come into Theo’s world in season 2, I find it really exciting to think about what it would be like if he came into hers,” the Dunkirk star shared with Us. “Eloise has so much love to give and she’s such a fiercely loyal person and a kind person. I’d love to see her guide him through the, like, total jungle of going into a ball or something. That would be really sweet to watch.”

The England native also gushed about getting to work alongside Jessie, 32, to bring the love story to life. “She was a dream to work with. She is amazing and she’s obviously a lovely person, which is the most important thing with people you work with. But in every take, she’s totally different [yet] equally true and real every single time,” he detailed. “[It is] almost like when the camera was on me, she was giving it more. So, I would have more to react to and more to play off, which is always the sign of a lovely person and a really good actor.”

For Lynch, coming to the Bridgerton set included a reunion with former Derry costar Nicola Coughlan. The newcomer praised Coughlan, 35, for making him feel welcome on set before filming even started.

“[Nicola] was really lovely about it. In the makeup trailer when we were doing fittings and stuff before we started shooting — like three months before — she texted me one day saying like, ‘I saw your face on the makeup trailer,'” he recalled. “After that she added me to the [Bridgerton cast] WhatsApp group and everything.”

The Mrs Wilson alum continued: “It was really nice because we didn’t get to do the read-throughs in person. Lots of people I didn’t meet for ages, but I still felt part of it because I was on the WhatsApp group, and everyone was virtually waving at me and stuff. It’s such a cliche, but they really are like a big, lovely family. So they welcomed me right in, which is nice.”

Season 2 of Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

