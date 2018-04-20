When Brooke Burke sat down with Tyler Henry, the vibe in the room immediately changed. The Dancing With the Stars alum was reconnected with late friend Steven Lake in an exclusive sneak peek of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry’s April 25 episode that E! is sharing with Us Weekly.

In the clip, Burke’s then-husband David Charvet, sits in another room, watching the interview on screens. Henry first tells Burke he’s brought to February – the month Lake passed away – and sees “a man coming in who passed under weird circumstances,” noting that he “passed away way before the time that he should have.”

The medium then brings up Matthew Shepard, the student who was beaten and left to die in 1998. “An event happens to me, there’s, like, a period of time until I’m discovered or found,” Henry explains. “People wonder in that time frame, ‘Could I have pulled through? What was happening? Was this person already deceased?’”

Burke, 46, seems to completely relate to the statement, as does Charvet when he’s informed that Lake was a “John Doe” in the morgue for a few days before anyone was alerted he had died. Charvet is even more shocked when Henry tells Burke this person was like a “work husband” to her and that he’s seeing hummingbirds.

“Holy s—t,” Charvet, 45, says. “Oh, my God. Oh, my God. He always said to her, ‘Whenever you see a hummingbird, that’s me.’”

Following the reading, Burke admits it was “just so painful” to remember him. “Steven was my hairdresser and my right hand for over a decade,” Burke shares. “In addition to that, at work, he was also my best friend. Every gig that I did on television, he was always right there.”

As previously reported, Burke filed for divorce from Charvet on April 6.

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry airs on E! Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

