How long do they have to wait? Busy Philipps revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she and Michelle Williams were left out of their Dawson’s Creek castmates’ group text.

“I’m not on the group text,” the 39-year-old actress told Us while discussing her partnership with Tropicana Kids. “I think Michelle and I didn’t get … We missed that moment when they …”

She continued: “I don’t know why we’re not on it, but we’re not. Maybe they figure that we’re fine.”

The existence of the group text was first confirmed by Meredith Monroe, who starred on the hit series as Andie McPhee. “Yeah, we were just talking about that. We’ve been having fun and reconnecting,” the 48-year-old actress told Us on July 28. “It’s been a blessing to see everyone again. I think it just comes in and out. All of our lives have gone in crazy different directions. It’s sometimes you grab a moment with somebody and sometimes it’s years. The nice thing is when we see each other, we pick up right where we left off.” She also revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are part of the text chain.

Philipps said she was surprised to learn about the group chat. “I read that the other day. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. OK, well, that’s cool,’” the Cougar Town alum explained to Us. “No, I have everybody else. I have everyone’s number individually. Should I just text them all together, like, ‘Hey, guys. Want to include me in?’”

However, there are no hard feelings, as she is already inundated with chains: “It’s fine, I’m fine. I have enough group texts that drive me insane. I mean, just no shame to anyone, whatever. I truly cannot stand a group text. Because when people get going, and if you’re in a meeting or you’re doing something and then you get to your phone and you have like 40 missed texts, and you have to weed through.”

The Dawson’s Creek cast reunited for the show’s 20th anniversary in March. Philipps, Williams, Holmes, Van Der Beek, Jackson and Monroe were joined by costars Kerr Smith and Mary Beth Peil for an Entertainment Weekly cover story celebrating the series.

