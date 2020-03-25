Make room, Andy Cohen! In a new interview, Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins revealed that they would be open to joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I would be on [RHOBH] in two seconds,” Hutchins, 23, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted on Wednesday, March 25. Jenner, 70, then revealed that she’s actually a fan of the show.

“I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it,” the former athlete said during a Skype interview. “You know, I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life — sports is reality television — and I was watching that and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.'”

The beauty entrepreneur then joked, “Andy, call us!”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will kick off next month with cast members Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne. Lisa Vanderpump, however, will not be returning.

In turn, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke will be featured on the upcoming season.

“As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” Beauvais, 53, said in a statement to Us. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today.”

During the interview, Hutchens revealed that her favorite Housewife is Rinna, “hands down.”

“I’m always posting dancing videos with Lisa Rinna inspo. I think she’s a riot,” she said. The Secrets of My Life author then noted that she’s known Rinna, 56, for “years” and she adores her.

“Talk about someone who always reinvents herself,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “She’s funny and fun!”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuts on Bravo Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.