A dream is a wish your heart makes! And it seems like singer-songwriter Camila Cabello‘s acting dreams are coming true.

10 Best Albums of 2018

Us Weekly can confirm that the pop star, 22, is slated to play Cinderella in an upcoming film that is a “modern reimagining of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother.” This will be the Grammy-nominated artist’s first feature film role.

And the “Havana” singer isn’t the only famous face attached to the project. The director of Blockers and writer of Pitch Perfect, Kay Cannon, will be working on the film, and The Hollywood Reporter reported that James Corden is involved in the production, as it was his idea.

While the details on the storyline, cast and release date are being kept under wraps, the Fifth Harmony alum will also be involved in the film’s music. Sony has reportedly fast-tracked the production.

6 Actresses Who Could Portray Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s New Series

The most recent actress to put on the glass slipper was Lily James, who played the princess for the 2015 film Cinderella. Drew Barrymore, who played a Cinderella-like character in Ever After in 1998, recently revealed that her daughters, Frankie, 5, and Olive, 6, “love” the movie.

The actress told Gold Morning America, “But they call it a ‘mom movie’ and they just enjoy watching it, and I’m proud of who I am and what I’ve done and especially the messages. I made them exactly for what young girls and boys feel. We’re all just trying to find love, be kind and kick some ass here and there.”

60 Years of Grammys Fashion: The Best Styles Through the Decades

Cabello has had quite the year. After dropping her hit single “Havana” in 2017, she won Video of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Song at the American Music Awards in 2018, and Video of the Year at the MTV Music Awards in 2018. From May to December, she was an opening act for Taylor Swift‘s worldwide Reputation tour, and earlier this year, she performed as the opening act at the Grammy Awards alongside Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandoval. She was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album Grammys.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!