While many have reacted negatively to the character of Che— The Daily Beast called them “the worst character on TV” in January 2022 —claiming their comedy isn’t funny or that they are a negative influence on Miranda, Bushnell feels the journey for both Che and Miranda reads as authentic. “What happened to Miranda is not an uncommon thing that happens in real life, which is something that you understand when you get to be a certain age,” Bushnell explained of the character exploring her sexuality. “I’ve seen people like really change a lot when they’re in their 50s or even 60s. They really take a new tack on their life.” Breaking Down Every ‘And Just Like That’ Love Interest From 'SATC' Revival Read article While the debates surrounding the show may be heated, Bushnell, for her part, is just happy to see fans still so interested in the SATC characters. “I love the fact that other people are so invested in the show and that they really wanna discuss it. I think that’s fantastic,” she told Us. Bushnell, meanwhile, is polishing her Manolos as she prepares to take over Canoe Place in Hampton Bays, New York, with her one-woman show next month. Bushnell is having a blast, but it wasn’t something she expected would “snowball” in the way it has. “We [first] did it out of town at the Bucks County Playhouse [in New Hope, Pennsylvania], which was amazing,” she said.“And then I did it at the Darrell Roth Theater off-Broadway, which was incredible. I had costume changes. There was a staff, like people helped me dress. Like, it took two people for me to change my shoes and it was fantastic.” Next, she’ll be taking the performance on the road to placesincludingPalm Beach, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; England; and South Africa later this year.

The project was bred from the COVID-19 pandemic and features a whirlwind of remarkable personal stories of fashion, literature and sex, of which Bushnell has plenty. On one of her “crazier” romantic adventures, the author found herself dating both a 21-year-old and a 60-year-old in the same week.

“Nobody tells you this is going to happen, that the age range is going to be 60 years,” she quipped.

For fans of the SATC franchise, True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City is the perfect girls’ night out — and will feature plenty of stories and games surrounding the iconic HBO series.

“There’s a super fun game called Real or Not Real because everything that happened in the TV show is a little better or worse than my real life,” she told Us. “Like some of the guys who Carrie dates … I tell the story of how I came to New York and crazy things that happened to me. … And then how I created Sex in the City, how hard I worked to get there, why I invented Carrie Bradshaw and what happened to me afterward.” True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City will take place at Canoe Place in Hampton Bays, New York, on Thursday, August 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi

