Candace Cameron Bure Disturbed by Drake Bell s Quiet on Set Story

Former Full House star Candace Cameron Bure voiced her support for former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell after Bell opened up about being a victim of sexual abuse in the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Appearing on The View on Friday, April 12, Bure, 48, said she watched the first few episodes of Quiet on Set and that they “broke my heart.”

“It’s so tragic, it’s horrific and disgusting,” she said.

“My heart broke for his parents in trying to protect and not always seeing the signs,” she added. “It’s a weird thing, the industry, growing up as a kid. I didn’t have that experience, I know the other girls from our show didn’t have that experience … but there are plenty that have.”

Bure played DJ Tanner on Full House, starring for eight seasons from 1987 to1995 as part of a cast, including John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Bell, 37, rose to fame on Nickelodeon, first on The Amanda Show (1999-2002) then on Drake and Josh (2004-2007). He shared his story of facing sexual abuse at the hands of his voice coach Brian Peck in the five-episode docuseries, released on Max and Disney+.

Peck was convicted of child molestation in 2004, but Bell’s identity had been kept secret until he decided to speak out.

Bell explained in detail the “extensive” and “brutal” abuse he faced prior to Peck’s arrest.

“I really don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera,” he said in the series. “Why don’t you think of the worst stuff someone can do to somebody as sexual assault and that will answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it. It was not a one-time thing.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Nickelodeon voiced its support for Bell, saying, “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

Bure hopes that by speaking out, Bell can prevent something similar from happening to another actor.

“I think it was good,” Bure said of Bell’s decision. “It’s more awareness that we can protect the next generation from that happening.”

Bure’s comments come three days after another ‘90s child sitcom star, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, threw his support behind those who spoke out in Quiet on Set.

Gosselaar, 50, portrayed Zack Morris on Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1993. He told Page Six in an interview published on Tuesday, April 9, “I feel really, really awful for them having gone through that. I couldn’t relate because that’s not how our set was run at all. As a cast, I think we’re all pretty unscathed in a way.”