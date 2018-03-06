Can’t stop, won’t stop. Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out following the firing of Fuller House’s showrunner, Jeff Franklin, who was let go amid amid complaints of alleged inappropriate behavior.

The 41-year-old actress opened up about the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix original series — which will return without Franklin, who also created Full House — during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, March 4, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party.

“Jeff is a dear friend and he’s been a wonderful showrunner and he will be sorely missed from all of us,” she told ET. “But the show must go on. We’ll do that and I hope that we will have a great season.”

As previously reported, Variety reported on February 28 that the 63-year-old producer was let go from the show after complaints of his behavior.

“We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement at the time.

According to Variety, multiple sources complained about Franklin’s behavior in the writers’ room. He is accused of being “verbally abusive to staffers” and making sexually suggestive comments. The publication notes that he has not been accused of “directly sexually harassing or engaging in physical misconduct with any staffers.”

Franklin spoke out in an Instagram post later that same day. “I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy,” he captioned a pic which showed him alongside cast members Bure (DJ Tanner), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) and Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner).

“I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success,” he added. “I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”

