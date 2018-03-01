Jeff Franklin is “heartbroken” to be leaving Fuller House. The creator and showrunner, who also created the original series, Full House, in 1987, was dropped amidst complaints of his behavior, Variety revealed in a report published on Wednesday, February 28. “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement.

Franklin, 63, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to say goodbye to the cast and the show’s fans. Sharing a photo with cast members Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) and Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), he wrote: “I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”

The showrunner was accused of being “verbalizing abusive to staffers” as well as making suggestive comments about his own sex life while in the writers room of the Netflix comedy. Employees also complained that he would allegedly bring women he dated to set and give them small parts on the show. His attorney declined to comment.

Variety’s report does point out that he is not accused of “directly sexually harassing or engaging in physical misconduct with any staffers.”

Fuller House has been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix and the network has confirmed that production will begin in the next few months, as planned. A replacement for Franklin has not yet been announced.

Seasons 1-3 of Fuller House are currently streaming on Netflix.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!